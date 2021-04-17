IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,091 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,353. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPGP stock opened at $229.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.