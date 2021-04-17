Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,993 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 107,185 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,039. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $146.59.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

