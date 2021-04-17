Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,552 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

