Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PBE opened at $75.54 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

