Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.