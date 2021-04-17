Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Up 4.7%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.79. 3,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 605,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $203,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,092,437.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,555,405.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after purchasing an additional 626,352 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 313,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,768,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.