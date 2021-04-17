International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of IPCO stock opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$623.03 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.04. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.21.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

