International Paper (NYSE:IP) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.92, with a volume of 167804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.65.
IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.10.
In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 138.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 482,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 18,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.0% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 91,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
About International Paper (NYSE:IP)
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
