International Paper (NYSE:IP) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.92, with a volume of 167804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.65.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 138.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 482,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 18,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.0% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 91,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

