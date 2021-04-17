International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,289,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,913. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average is $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

