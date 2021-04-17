Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,496,200.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,496,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,128,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,056,502.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,483,200.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $1,480,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,469,200.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,509,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $1,469,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $1,443,200.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $1,466,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,526,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,563,600.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $3,112,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $76.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after buying an additional 9,378,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after acquiring an additional 332,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,725,000 after buying an additional 141,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,348,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

