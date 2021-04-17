Intelligent Trading Foundation Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market cap of $23,900.57 and approximately $38,724.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded down 36.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00067789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.17 or 0.00711051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00086187 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00038678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About Intelligent Trading Foundation

Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

