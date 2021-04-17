Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) Insider Garry Dinnie Purchases 5,000 Shares

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) insider Garry Dinnie purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.48 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of A$12,380.00 ($8,842.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Integrated Research Limited designs, develops, implements, and sells systems and applications management computer software for business-critical computing, unified communication networks, and payment networks in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Prognosis, an integrated suite of monitoring and management software designed to give an organization's management and technical personnel operational insight into the HP NonStop platform, distributed system servers, unified communications, payment environments, and the business applications that run on these platforms.

