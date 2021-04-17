Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells 7,617 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $349,924.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,117,044.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $173,648.54.

Shares of VRNT opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.54. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Verint Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

