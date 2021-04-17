Insider Selling: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $196,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trinseo alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $131,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $578,080.00.

On Monday, March 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $206,460.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $338,750.00.

On Monday, March 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $338,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $324,200.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $450,940.00.

On Friday, February 19th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $432,320.00.

On Monday, February 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $171,600.00.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 82.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 25.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.