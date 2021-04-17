Insider Selling: The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) EVP Sells 40,253 Shares of Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TJX opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. United Bank lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1,004.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 83,006 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 38.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,950 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

