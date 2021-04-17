Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells $135,262.50 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $135,262.50.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $138,800.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $109,125.00.

SMLR opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day moving average is $86.33. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $118.97. The company has a market cap of $738.20 million, a P/E ratio of 77.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 67.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

