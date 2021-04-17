Insider Selling: Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder Sells $42,441.00 in Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $42,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 37,458 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $113,872.32.

On Wednesday, April 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 15,069 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $46,111.14.

On Monday, April 5th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,927.46.

On Wednesday, March 31st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 6,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $18,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,649 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $8,609.25.

On Monday, March 22nd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $67,304.85.

On Thursday, March 18th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 269,175 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $907,119.75.

Shares of PANL opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $135.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.90.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $112.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 83,426 shares during the period. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

