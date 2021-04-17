Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 120,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $794,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,368,295 shares in the company, valued at $148,078,112.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 668,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $933.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $6.75.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCSL. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
Read More: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.