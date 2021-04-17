Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 120,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $794,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,368,295 shares in the company, valued at $148,078,112.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 668,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $933.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCSL. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

