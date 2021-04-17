Insider Selling: NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) EVP Sells 3,498 Shares of Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NUVA opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -313.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $69.54.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,449,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,505,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 267,914 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $9,533,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NuVasive by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,566 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

