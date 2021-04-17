Insider Selling: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Sells $1,100,000.00 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE MLI opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $675.85 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,847,000 after buying an additional 517,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,914,000 after purchasing an additional 52,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,977,000 after purchasing an additional 382,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65,208 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.