Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $20,699,880.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $20,699,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $21,104,480.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total value of $2,457,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $16,151,625.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $14,739,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total value of $16,211,812.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total value of $12,479,121.76.

Shares of FB stock opened at $306.18 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $871.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

