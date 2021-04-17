Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $11,843,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,587,061.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bertrand Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of Entegris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $11,936,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36.

ENTG stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average is $96.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Entegris by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Entegris by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Entegris by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.90.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

