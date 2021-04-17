Insider Buying: Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Martin Marino bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,700.
MBX stock opened at C$0.61 on Friday. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96.
About Microbix Biosystems
