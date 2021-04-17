Insider Buying: Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Martin Marino bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,700.

MBX stock opened at C$0.61 on Friday. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry.

