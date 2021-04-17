(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INGA. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €10.96 ($12.90).

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

