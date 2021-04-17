Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INFI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.34.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $273.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

