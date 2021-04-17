Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in March

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NDVAF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,930. Indiva has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

