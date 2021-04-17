Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in March

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NDVAF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,930. Indiva has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.
About Indiva
Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.