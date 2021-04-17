Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock remained flat at $$11.96 during trading on Friday. 71 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $17.00.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.