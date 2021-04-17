Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock remained flat at $$11.96 during trading on Friday. 71 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $17.00.
About Income Opportunity Realty Investors
