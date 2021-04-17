IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Raised to $110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,977 shares of company stock worth $12,055,914 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $88,529,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $67,594,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

