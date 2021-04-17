ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. ICF International posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $434.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.56 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,494 shares of company stock valued at $928,027. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICFI opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. ICF International has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $93.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

