Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $81.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

