Huntington National Bank Sells 615 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LEG stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

