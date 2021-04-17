Huntington National Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 44.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Genesco were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $3,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genesco by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,104,000 after buying an additional 100,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the third quarter worth $975,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $49.64 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $742.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

