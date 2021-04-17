Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $285.12 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $157.24 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

