Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOSSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BOSSY opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

