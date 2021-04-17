Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOSSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BOSSY opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

