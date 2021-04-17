Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Down to $27.88

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.88, but opened at $27.03. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 15,704 shares changing hands.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 198.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,767,000 after acquiring an additional 375,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,494,000 after acquiring an additional 86,174 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,877,000 after acquiring an additional 264,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

