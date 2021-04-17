Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Raised to $28.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HPP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE HPP opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 199.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 573,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 105,419 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

