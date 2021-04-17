Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Raised to $28.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HPP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
NYSE HPP opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 199.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 573,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 105,419 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
