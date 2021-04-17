Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBM. Raymond James raised Hudbay Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.34.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,717,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 191,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 1,750,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $835,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.