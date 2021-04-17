Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $210.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.33.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $189.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.23 and its 200 day moving average is $164.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $196.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,355,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hubbell by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hubbell by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 300,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hubbell by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,315,000 after purchasing an additional 294,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

