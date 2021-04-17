Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,765,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.73.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

