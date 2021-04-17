HOQU Hits Market Cap of $449,596.28 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One HOQU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $449,596.28 and approximately $40,634.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00066277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00024870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.24 or 0.00714246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00087468 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00033164 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

