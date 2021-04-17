Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.6% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.11. 4,098,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $230.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.36. The company has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

