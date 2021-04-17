Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOMB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. 736,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $29.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

