HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. US Capital Advisors lowered HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:HFC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,927. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

