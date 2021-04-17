Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 949.10 ($12.40).

HSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 973 ($12.71) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, March 29th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hiscox to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, insider Roberts S. Childs sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.33), for a total value of £7,542.90 ($9,854.85). Also, insider Joanne Musselle sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 859 ($11.22), for a total value of £50,208.55 ($65,597.79).

HSX stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 859.60 ($11.23). The stock had a trading volume of 473,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,242. The company has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 873.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 941.75. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

