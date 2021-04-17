Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,105.72

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,105.72 ($14.45) and traded as high as GBX 1,242 ($16.23). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,238 ($16.17), with a volume of 56,369 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hilton Food Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,290 ($16.85).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Angus Porter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,450 ($13,652.99). Also, insider Robert Watson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) per share, with a total value of £101,700 ($132,871.70).

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

