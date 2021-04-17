HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $211,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in NVR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in NVR by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,977.20.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,844.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,653.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,342.64. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,660.00 and a 1 year high of $4,944.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $64.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

