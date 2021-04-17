HGK Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.88. 226,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,434. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.76. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.38.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

