HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,170 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $882,446,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after buying an additional 1,212,777 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $282,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,914,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lear by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,958,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.25. 291,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,885. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.66 and its 200 day moving average is $155.62. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.93.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

