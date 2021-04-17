HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $753,000 Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 49.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 427,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 141,267 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNX. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

