HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.42 and its 200 day moving average is $121.85. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

